One death, multiple scenes investigated in southeast Atlanta neighborhood

Evidence markers scattered on teh street near where a man was found dead in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Police are canvassing a southeast Atlanta neighborhood after finding a man dead of a gunshot wound. Now they're trying to find out if other nearby scenes - some full of shell casings - are related.

Atlanta police responded around 5:45 p.m. to the report of a person shot in a field at 1610 Hosea Williams Drive near the now closed Coan Middle School.

Atlanta Police Department's Major Adam Lee 3rd said that they believe the body was found on Atlanta Public Schools property.

"Right now, we are just surveying the crime scene trying to collect any evidence that we might come up with that will help us solve the case," he said.

And that investigation is covering a fairly large area after police found more than one scene where shell casings of different calibers littered the ground.

"We know what caused the person's death but we're trying to determine how many people may have been out here firing weapons," Lee said.

Police have not released the name of the victim but said that he was a male in his early 20s. Witnesses told police that he, at one point, lived at nearby Edgewood Court Apartments at 1572 Hardee Street. But polic are not sure if this was his current residence.

