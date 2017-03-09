Teenager shot in chest, killed in Edgewood neighborhood of Atlanta

(Photo: Pete Smith/WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Police confirm that a teenager is dead after a shooting in northeast Atlanta, Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Hardee Street at Edgewood Court Apartments - a complex in the Edgewood neighborhood of Atlanta.

Details are still very limited, but an Atlanta police spokesperson did confirm that the victim died after being shot several times in the chest on a nearby playground. Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting but have not released any details on a possible motive for the shooting or the names of the suspect and victim.

