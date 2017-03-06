Kroger robbery suspect arrested after chase, crash

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Atlanta United debuts
-
Demolition crew brings down Georgia Archives Building
-
Hammond Exchange implodes in Dunwoody
-
WATCH: Dunwoody office building imploded
-
Implosion of the old Georgia archives building.
-
April the giraffe gets a visitor while on baby watch
-
Video of Bo Dukes leaving the Ben Hill Co. jail after posting bond
-
Friends speak of victim in fatal plane crash
-
Back to the Triangle: Episode Three
More Stories
-
Pedestrian hit and killed on Roswell RoadMar. 6, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
-
New Trump travel order to apply to those seeking new visasMar. 6, 2017, 10:03 a.m.
-
Man killed during dispute with girlfriend's ex-husbandMar. 6, 2017, 9:28 a.m.