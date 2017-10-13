KSU professor facing drug, alcohol charges resigns

KENNESAW, GA. - The part-time Kennesaw State University professor who was recently arrested on drug and alcohol charges has resigned.

"Brent wants to sincerely apologize to his colleagues, faculty and all KSU staff for the unwanted attention this incident continues to bring to KSU," said Lisa Wells, the attorney for Brent Christopher Allsup. "Brent resigned because he wants did not want this incident to take away from the student’s ability to focus on learning."

Allsup was arrested after campus police found him passed out in the student center. According to the police report, Allsup said he had driven to the campus after consuming between three to five beers, an account that Wells is now disputing.

"Brent did not consume alcohol that evening," Wells said in a statement to 11Alive. "Brent did not drive while intoxicated on alcohol or any medications."

According to police, Allsup gave them permission to search his car, where they found a half-empty 16-oz. bottle of beer, along with hydrocodone pills; amphetamine salts and a Xanax bar.

Allsup had been employed at KSU since fall 2010 in the school's Coles College of Business, School of Accountancy.

"He hopes KSU student’s will be better able focus on their course work and not the situation and gossip surrounding it if he is no longer on the faculty," Wells said. "Brent enjoyed teaching and enjoyed being a part of helping students decide their future vocation."

Allsup is facing three felony drug charges and one open-container misdeameanor charge.

