Labor and delivery nurse jumps in to deliver baby at Target

Photo: Piedmont Healthcare

Sometimes, you're simply in the right place at the right time.

For Tanya St. Preux, a shopping trip to Target turned into active labor.

Lucky for St. Preux, labor and delivery nurse Caris Lockwood was also shopping that day and jumped in to assist. The nurse, who works at Piedmont Healthcare's Atlanta Hospital, delivered the 7-pound, 10-ounce baby boy next to the store's entrance.

"Caris was God-sent and amazing. She was sweet and caring and exceeded everyone’s expectations. She went way over far and beyond,” Tanya said in a Facebook post.

Piedmont Atlanta reports the baby is healthy.





