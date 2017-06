IMAGES HALL COUNTY FIRE SERVICES

HALL COUNTY, Ga -- A large home caught fire Monday night in western Hall County.

According to Hall County Fire Services, the 6,000-square-foot home caught fire around 8 pm.

IMAGES HALL COUNTY FIRE SERVICES

No injuries were reported, but the home suffered extensive damage and began to collapse while firefighters battled the blaze.

© 2017 WXIA-TV