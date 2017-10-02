Las Vegas shooting: Allegiant Air offers free flights for victims' families

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air is offering to fly families of the Las Vegas shooting victims to the city for free, saying it was heartbroken by the tragedy in its hometown Sunday.

Allegiant spokeswoman Hilarie Grey said families need to email Allegiant at communications@allegiantair.com to make arrangements.

The discount carrier made a similar offer to families of victims in the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando in 2016.

Allegiant also is allowing travelers due to fly to Las Vegas this week to change their plans without penalty if they no longer want to go.

"We understand people are uneasy this week,'' Grey said.

Allegiant is a big seller of hotel rooms in Las Vegas, with many passengers booking flight-and-hotel packages. Grey said the airline is reaching out to customers who are currently staying at Mandalay Bay or neighboring properties to see if they want to move to another hotel after Sunday's incident.

Southwest Airlines, which is the dominant carrier in Las Vegas, so far is only allowing passengers who are due to fly to Las Vegas on Monday to change their plans without penalty. The airline never charges a change fee but passengers typically have to pay any fare difference.

