LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- A Lawrenceville home was left destroyed after a fire ripped through it Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Gwinnett County Fire Department, the house on Brandon Square was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived to the home.

While firefighters were working to contain the fire, it collapsed.

Crews were able to knock down the bulk of the flames and enter the house to continue to fight the fire.

No other information on a possible cause was available.

Photos | Lawrenceville house collapses after fire

