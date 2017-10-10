Witness to Gwinnett accident: Driver seemed to intentionally hit teen cyclist

(Photo: Sherrod, Tiffany)

SNELLVILLE, Ga. -- A local mother is hoping the person who hit her teenage son as he rode his bike on Friday will be caught.

According to a report filed by the Gwinnett County Police Department, Myles Bonn said he was using his left arm to signal to drivers behind him that he was about to make a left turn into a driveway. But as he made the turn, a driver heading east on Dogwood Road in Snellville, Georgia hit him.

Police arrived to find Bonn suffering from road rash to his head and hip. He also had a laceration to his head but was otherwise conscious and alert.

A witness told police that she saw Bonn crossing the solid double lines and it appeared that the driver hit him on purpose.

Other witnesses told police that the driver was possibly a white woman with blonde hair and was in a gray or blue minivan. The witnesses also told police that the woman did stop, but only inspected her car for damage and then drove off, heading towards Five Forks Trickum Road.

Anyone with information on who the driver could be should call Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300.

© 2017 WXIA-TV