Teen charged after school officials found a gun in his backpack on campus.

GWINNETT, GA - A South Gwinnett student is now facing felony charges after school officials found a handgun in his backpack Monday.

According to the school, 17-year-old Shamal Bascom was seen arriving at school late. A campus supervisor escorted Bascom to an administrator who conducted a search of his bag.

Administrators discovered a gun and immediately took him into custody and called police.

Bascom is being charged with one felony of carrying a weapon in a school safety zone, as well as misdemeanors of reckless conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of pistol or revolver by person under the age of 18.

"As you all know, students, parents, and teachers play an important role in keeping our school safe and a key to the overall success of our school," South Gwinnett Principal Monique Lee said in a release sent to parents. "I encourage you to continue to come to us when there are concerns that relate to student safety."





© 2017 WXIA-TV