Snellville police say goodbye to final member of original K9 unit

SNELLVILLE, Ga. -- Snellville police said a tearful goodbye to one of their own on Saturday with the death of K9 unit Chris.

The four-legged officer served alongside his handler, Lt. David Matson, from 2004 until his retirement in 2015. Authorities added that Chris was also the last surviving dog from the department's original K9 unit.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Lt. Matson and his family during this difficult time," the department said on their K9 Facebook page.

