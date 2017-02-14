Lawrenceville warehouse fire now considered an arson investigation

(Photo: Gwinnett County Fire Department)

LAWRENCEVILLE-- A warehouse fire in Gwinnett County is now an arson investigation.

Firefighters were called out to the 500 block of Maltbie Street Tuesday when a passerby saw black smoke coming from the building. On first entry, crews were met with multiple spot fires burning. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly. No one was found inside the warehouse and no injuries were reported.

According to investigators, the spot fires were intentionally set. According to the property owner, the building was vacant and no one was supposed to be inside.

Fire investigators are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact authorities.

