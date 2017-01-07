Fireplace sparks house fire in Lawrenceville

(Photo: Gwinnett Fire)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- A group of Gwinnett residents is having to seek shelter elsewhere after flames escaped their fire place and caused damage to an area home on Saturday.

Fire officials said the incident happened around 6:44 p.m. outside of Lawrenceville on Cedar Drive NE.

That's where crews arrived to find flames coming from the top of the chimney atop the split level home.

It took only about 10 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control but the flames still caused moderate damage to the chimney. Firefighting efforts also did slight damage to the main living space, officials said.

Fortunately, the residents were able to escape the house unharmed.

