Gwinnett home seriously damaged by wind-fueled fire

(Photo: Gwinnett Fire)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Fire investigators believe wind was a factor in the spread of a house fire that severely damaged a Gwinnett County residents on Thursday.

Crews arrived at the two-story house on Clarendon Court NW to find heavy smoke and flames rising from the back. With the help of area winds, the flames pushed into the attic quickly but crews were able to enter the home and extinguish them.

Unfortunately, the home did sustain fire damage to the back and heavy heat, smoke and water damage throughout. The people living there, three adults and three children, are now without a home but safe authorities said.

Investigators still aren't sure what caused the fire but believe it started in the deck area.

(© 2017 WXIA)