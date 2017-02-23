Gwinnett Sheriff investigating man's death while in custody

Gwinnett Co. Detention Center (Photo: WXIA)

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is looking into the death of 23-year-old Christopher Howard, who died after suffering what authorities described as a "medical emergency" while in custody last week.

"In accordance with our policy, a death investigation is underway, but the investigation is not yet complete, so I don't have further information to provide you," said Deputy Shannon Volkodav with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.

Howard was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on misdemeanor charges on Wednesday, February 15.

On the morning of February 16, Howard was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center after suffering from some sort of medical emergency at the jail, where he passed away on February 17.



(© 2017 WXIA)