Man walks into Walmart with gunshot wound

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- A man walked into a Walmart after being shot in the arm Thursday night.

The Walmart is on Hurricane Shoals Road.

Lawrenceville Police are investigating and Capt. Greg Vaughn said the victim could have walked there from the Hillcrest Greens Apartments that are nearby.

Police have not named a suspect and the victim's condition is unknown. He was taken to the hospital.

