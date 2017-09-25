Officer left paralyzed after helicopter crash

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – One of two officers inside a Gwinnett County Police helicopter that crashed earlier this month was left paralyzed.

Gwinnett County Police have identified the two pilots involved in the Sept. 1 crash as Officer George McLain, 38, and 46-year-old Cpl. Michael Duncan.

Following surgery, Duncan was transferred to the Shepherd Spinal Center in Atlanta, paralyzed from the waist down.

Following McLain’s surgery, he was discharged from the hospital several days after the crash. He, too, is still recovering from his injuries.

The two officers were conscious after their Gwinnett County Police helicopter crashed in Lawrenceville, Ga., Friday, Sept. 1 morning.

The crash happened 200 yards from a hangar at Gwinnett County Airport at Briscoe Field just before 11 a.m.

Both officers were transported to GMC Lawrenceville with non-life threatening injuries.

Gwinnett County Fire Department crews helped extricate one of the officers who was trapped inside, while the other officer was able to exit on his own. Both were said to be alert, conscious and talking after the crash.

“This is a hard situation here, we are a family at the Gwinnett Police Department and we don't like to hear that anyone on our staff has been hurt,” Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Michele Pihera said from the scene of the crash. “If you could have seen what it looked like before I got here... it was just a swarm of Gwinnett police and fire.”

The helicopter was returning to the hanger after assisting uniform patrol officers with a chase of a wanted suspect when officials said weather conditions turned unfavorable. The weather conditions were windy and a storm was coming in, Pihera said, and they crashed in a wide-open, grassy area.

“This is the best, worst-case scenario, and we are just thankful that they are alive and it looks like they're going to survive their injuries,” Pihera said.

The Gwinnett County Police Department helicopter, which is one of two helicopters in its fleet, suffered significant damage. It’s unclear if the aircraft can be repaired.

Following the crash, and as the officers continue to heal, their fellow officers with the Gwinnett County Police Foundation will host a Golf Tournament on Oct. 2 at Chateau Elan.

Proceeds from the tournament will be donated to Duncan for anticipated modifications that his home will need to accommodate wheelchair access.

McLain, who was in command of the aircraft, was hired January 2016 and is a member of the Georgia Air National Guard. Duncan was hired February 2005 and is a veteran of the Marine Corps.

The FAA will lead the investigation in determining the cause of this crash and is still pending.

For information about the event and to donate visit http://gwinnettpolicefoundation.com/.

