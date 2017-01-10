Woman robs Gwinnett pharmacy for Xanex and Percocet

Photo: Gwinnett Co. PD

Lawrenceville, Ga. - The Gwinnett Pharmacy was robbed for prescription pills, now police want the public's help to catch the thief.

On Monday, shorty after 10 a.m., police said a woman walked inside the pharmacy located at 1880 Braselton Highway in Lawrenceville, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded Xanex and Percocet pills. After getting the medicine, police said the robber ordered the employee to get down on the floor before she took off.

Police describe the robbery suspect as a white woman in her 40's and 5'6' to 5'10' tall. She was wearing a black puffy coat, white hat, scarf, large sunglasses and pink or purple winter gloves.

Anyone who has any information about this crime is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous at 404-577-TIPS (8477).