ATLANTA -- At the state Capitol, 11Alive News has learned that lawmakers and lobbyists have reached a compromise that could allow craft breweries in Georgia to sell beer on-site. It has been illegal since prohibition, despite efforts the last two years to change it. The compromise would also affect craft distilleries.

Georgia’s craft beer industry has boomed for much of the last decade, but brewers have said their inability to sell beer to brewery visitors has stunted their profits.

State law protects what’s called the three-tier system. It starts with brewers, who must sell to wholesalers, who in turn can sell to retailers. Wholesalers had balked at allowing direct sales for brewers and distilleries like Old Fourth in Atlanta.

But Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle says wholesalers have had a change of heart. "It’s a great opportunity for economic development, and I think that they have finally reached an agreement for the three tier system structure that exists," Cagle said in an interview. "I think is really going to help these brewers continue to market their product."

"I am 99.9 percent confident that (wholesalers) will not have objection to it, said Rep Ron Stephens (R-Savannah). He says wholesalers helped him write a bill he’s introduced that lets distilleries make limited sales directly to the public. A similar bill for craft brewers is still in the works, Stephens says.

"It is a big deal. It’s putting all the puzzle pieces together. And I feel pretty good about it this year," Stephens said.

Representatives of the craft beer and beer wholesalers would not comment on Cagle’s assertion that a compromise is at hand. Currently brewers are legally able to give visitors beer, in exchange for a paid tour. Stephens says the compromise will eliminate the need for what he calls a shell game.

