Let's celebrate our oceans on World Oceans Day

Today is World Oceans Day. It's the unofficial holiday that not only celebrates our oceans but also a day for respecting the earth's natural resources.

As pollution continues to ravage our oceans, people and organizations are encouraged to work together towards eliminating plastic pollution.

According to World Oceans Day, an offshoot of The Ocean Project, most plastic is not biodegradable and a vast majority of it is not being recycled effectively. There is such a giant volume that gets dumped into one of our most precious natural resources.

World Oceans Day provides guidelines for organizing group cleanups and information about the impact that plastic and other harmful trash has on our oceans and its inhabitants.

The video depicts a sea turtle suffering from a plastic straw that was stuck up one of its nostrils. Some people work to try and relieve the sea turtle of its pain and get the entire straw out. They successfully do it but it just goes to show how much polluting our oceans has terrible consequences not just for us but for its creatures.

So be mindful and try some strategies to create less trash. Recycle and put pressure on big manufacturers and corporations to create earth-friendly products.

The Georgia Aquarium will be holding special activities today to recognize World Oceans Day between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

