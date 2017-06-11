LGBTQ equality march held in Atlanta, other cities nationwide

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: Demonstrators carry signs and flags during the Equality March for Unity and Peace on June 11, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images (Photo: Zach Gibson, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- A march in support of LGBTQ equality was held in dozens of cities on Sunday, including here in Atlanta.

The march began at the Park Tavern in Midtown around noon.

A large march was held in Washington, D.C., and other cities.

For the LGBT community nationwide, it's an emotional time. Monday is the anniversary of the mass shooting a year ago in Orlando, Florida, that killed 49 people — mostly Latinos — at Pulse, a gay nightclub..

The centerpiece event, the Equality March in Washington, was endorsed by virtually every major national advocacy group working on behalf of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans. Leaders of those groups have been embittered by several actions of President Donald Trump's administration, including the rollback of federal guidance advising school districts to let transgender students use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

The activists also complain that Trump, although he campaigned as a potential ally of gays and lesbians, has stocked his administration with many foes of LGBT-rights advances, including Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Throngs of marchers, many thousands strong, paraded past the White House and toward the Capitol, trailing behind a giant rainbow flag near the head of the procession.

