LGBTQ Influencers honored for social change at award show gala

ATLANTA – A packed house of civil rights leaders alongside a stellar list of entertainers took center stage at The Gentleman's Ball Saturday night.

This was fundraising gala that promotes service to gay, bisexual, and transsexual people of color.

Honorees included Academy Award winner Tarrell McCraney, actress Amiyah Scott, celebrity stylist Derek J. and Miss Lawrence.

These are just some of the big names who have demonstrated a commitment to social change within the LGBT community.

Other honorees and entertainers featured during this year’s fundraising gala that supports scholarships and initiatives that promote the holistic health and wellness of gay, bisexual and trans men of color include:

· Gentlewoman of Promise Amiyah Scott, Actress, FOX hit “STAR”

· Gentlemen of Promise Gentlemen of Promise Julian Walker, Actor, “Being Mary Jane,” Patrik Ian Polk’s “Blackbird”

· Gentlewoman of Service Darlene Hudson, Community Organizer and Co-Founder of The Bayard Rustin-Audre Lorde Breakfast, State of Black Gay America Summit and Southern Unity Movement

· Gentlemen of Service Charles Stephens, Writer/Creator of The Counter Narrative Project

· Gentlewoman of Excellence Melissa Scott, President/CEO TRAXX Girls, Inc.

· Gentlemen of Excellence Jack Mizrahi, MC “The Voice of the Ballroom Scene”

· Gentlewoman of Artistry Tyra B, Singer, Songwriter and Dancer

· Gentlemen of Artistry Coriology, R&B Vocalist and Musician

· Gentlewoman of Alliance Sharon Lettman-Hicks, Executive Director/CEO National Black Justice Coalition

· Gentlemen of Alliance Chief Joel G. Baker, City of Atlanta Fire Rescue Department

· Gentlewoman of The Year Tracee McDaniel, founder of Juxtaposed Center for Transformation DJ Toni DJ Toni serves as the house DJ throughout the evening Event hosts include comedians Tammy Peay Tammy Peay and Sampson McCormick

PHOTOS: 6th Annual Gentleman's Ball

© 2017 WXIA-TV