Lightning blamed for two fires in DeKalb County

ATLANTA -- Fire officials are blaming lightning for two fires that sprung up in DeKalb County on Thursday.

The fires were reported in the 4600 block of Garden Hills Drive and the 5000 block of Southland Drive in the late evening as a storm rolled through the area.

Crews managed to get both fires under control soon after but not before the fire caused bad enough damage to displace residents. Two were reported displaced from their home on Southland Drive - both adults. It's still not clear how many people were forced out of their homes at the Garden Hills Drive location.

