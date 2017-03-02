Lilburn PD: Teen's feet amputated after being struck by train

A Lawrenceville teen had to have his feet amputated after he was struck by a train. (Photo: 11Alive SkyTracker, WXIA)

LILBURN, Ga. -- A 17-year-old Lawrenceville teen had to have both feet amputated after he was struck by a train Thursday in Lilburn, officials confirm.

Jacob Ohl was reportedly lying next to the tracks near Shelly Lane with his feet on the rail when he was struck by a northbound CSX train around 1 p.m., according to Lilburn Police. Ohl was able to call 911.

Responding Lilburn Police officers arrived to the scene and applied tourniquets to both his legs. "Paramedics on scene said that the tourniquets very likely saved his life and kept him from bleeding out,” Capt. Thomas Bardugon said.

Ohl was transported to the Gwinnett Medical Center by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, where he was last reported in stable condition.

The Lilburn Police Department and CSX are now conducting a joint investigation. At this time, police have not said why Ohl was by the train tracks in the first place.

PHOTOS | Teen's feet amputated by train

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)