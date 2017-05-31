VIDEO | Store clerk struggles with gun pointed at head, police searching for suspect

LILBURN, GA - Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who pointed a gun at a store clerk at a Mobile gas station at 925 Indian Trail Lilburn Road.

The robbery happened on May 18th, at 10 p.m. The suspect walked into the gas station store and took out a black and silver semi-automatic handgun. He demanded money from the store clerk that lead to a brief struggle between the two.

The suspect ultimately got money from the register and fled the scene on foot.

Police are hoping that the public is able to recognize the suspect even though his face was covered up. He described as being a black male, 25-35 years old, 145-175 pounds, 5'07-5"10 and wearing a unique red and black jacket.

If anyone has any information to share about this case, they are asked to please contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300. If you wish to leave an anonymous tip, you can always contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477 or visit www.crimstoppersatlanta.org. You can also text your tips to "Crimes" (274637).

Any tips that lead to an arrest and an indictment in this case are able to receive up to $2000 as a reward. The case number for this incident is 17-045529.

