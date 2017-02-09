Liquid nitrogen kills Ga. deputy during rescue attempt

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- An alarm call has ended with one deputy dead after he allegedly inhaled liquid nitrogen.

WAGT-TV in Augusta reports that the deputy, identified as Greg Meagher, was responding to Xytex Corporation on Emmett Street in Augusta off of 3:26 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at 3:51 p.m. and found the deputy unresponsive inside the building and an employee nearby. Crews pulled both out of the building but said that the deputy later died. Authorities have since announced that he was attempting to rescue the employee when the nitrogen overtook him.

WAGT-TV reports that other deputies on the scene outside the building also reported difficulty breathing and were taken to an area hospital.

No criminal charges have been issued for this incident at this time.

According to the State Marshal's Office, two citations have been issued. The citations stated that the use of any tanks that were associated with the death of the deputy were to cease until investigations are completed and the tanks have been inspected.

Liquid nitrogen is not poisonous but can expand up to 695 times in volume when it vaporizes and has no warning properties such as odor or color. If this happens, it can displace oxygen and cause unconsciousness or even death. Locations that utilize nitrogen in this form are often well-ventilated to prevent this.

Read more from WAGT-TV at: bit.ly/2kbkAMS

(© 2017 WXIA)