List | School closings for Monday

Although the Winter Storm of 2017 has subsided, it has left a trail of ice and slush throughout the city. Some local school are being extra careful by keeping their doors closed on Monday and keeping students off the icy roads.
Some of the schools that are remaining closed on Monday include:
Bartow County Schools
Bremen City Schools
Calhoun City Schools
Cobb County Schools
Cherokee County Schools
Dalton Public Schools
Dawson County Schools
Douglass County Schools
Fannin County Schools
Forsyth County Schools
Gilmer County Schools
Gordon County Schools
Habersham County Schools
Lumpkin County Schools
Paulding County Schools
Pickens County Schools
Marietta City Schools
Rabun County Schools
Towns County Schools
Union County Schools
White County Schools
Fulton County Schools will operate on their normal schedule despite other information out there.
