List | School closings for Monday

Some parents were caught off guard when districts decided to close school Monday.

Arielle Gatlin, WXIA 6:24 AM. EST January 09, 2017

Although the Winter Storm of 2017 has subsided, it has left a trail of ice and slush throughout the city. Some local school are being extra careful by keeping their doors closed on Monday and keeping students off the icy roads.

Watch Atlanta Alive for breaking news on school closings Monday morning.

Some of the schools that are remaining closed on Monday include:

Bartow County Schools

Bremen City Schools

Calhoun City Schools

Cobb County Schools

Cherokee County Schools

Dalton Public Schools

Dawson County Schools

Douglass County Schools

Fannin County Schools

Forsyth County Schools

Gilmer County Schools

Gordon County Schools

Habersham County Schools

Lumpkin County Schools

Paulding County Schools

Pickens County Schools

Marietta City Schools

Rabun County Schools

Towns County Schools

Union County Schools

White County Schools

Fulton County Schools will operate on their normal schedule despite other information out there.

