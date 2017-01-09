WXIA
List | School closings for Tuesday

Some parents were caught off guard when districts decided to close school Monday.

Arielle Gatlin, WXIA 5:23 PM. EST January 09, 2017

Although the Winter Storm of 2017 has subsided, it has left a trail of ice and slush throughout the city. Some local school are being extra careful by keeping their doors closed on Tuesday and keeping students off the icy roads.

Some of the schools that are remaining closed on Tuesday include:

Cherokee County Schools

Fannin County Schools

Habersham County Schools (Staff can report on a 3 hour delay, if they feel safe to do so)

Lumpkin County Schools

Pickens County Schools

Polk County Schools

Towns County Schools

Union County Schools 

White County Schools

 

 

 

