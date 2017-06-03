Live Coverage: Gregg Allman funeral procession

WMAZ will be live streaming Gregg Allman's funeral procession Saturday afternoon.

The funeral service itself is private and begins at 1 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel downtown.

The procession will begin following the service and will travel from First Street to Riverside Drive, ending at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Fans are invited to stand on the sidewalks of those roads to watch the procession.

The burial will also be private ceremony.

Road Closures

According to a news release from the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Cherry Street will be closed off in a few designated areas beginning at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Cherry Street - First Street west to New Street

First Street – Cherry Street north to Riverside Drive

Riverside Drive- First Street west to Orange Street

The roads will be closed when the procession begins, following the service at Snow's Memorial Chapel. The procession will travel from Snow's Memorial Chapel on Cherry Street east to First Street. The traffic will then turn left and travel north on First Street to Riverside Drive. A left turn will be made on Riverside Drive and the procession will travel west to the 1000 block of Riverside Drive, making a right into the entrance of Rose Hill Cemetery. The roads will reopen once the procession passes each intersection on its way to Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mobile viewers, click here to watch.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV