New Atlanta police chief presents vision for the city

ATLANTA - New Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields held her first press conference since taking over the post.

She presented her vision for the year. Watch 11Alive at 5 and 6 for the top takeaways from her message.

Before becoming chief, Shields served as the Deputy Chief in the Support Services Division. She's been with the department for 21 years and is the first white woman to take the post.

George Tuner announced his retirement in December of last year. Shields took over on Dec. 28.

