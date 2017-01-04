US Marshals arrest local armed robbery suspect arrested in Conn.

Quaris Holland, 20, was apprehended by the US Marshal Service in Connecticut, after a two-month search.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – An Auburn, Ga., man was arrested in Connecticut two months after he was accused of robbing a convenient store at gunpoint.

Quaris L. Holland, 20, was arrested by the US Marshal Service after his former co-workers at KFC identified him as the suspect.

They told police that Holland was the man who pulled out a handgun and robbed the Exxon gas station store, located at 4735 Sugarloaf Pkwy., in Lawrenceville on Nov. 3 at 4:30 a.m.

Holland was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery, but has not been booked into the Gwinnett County Jail yet.

