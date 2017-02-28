Local girl cooks up big dreams

More women are getting into the male dominated profession of culinary arts including a young girl from Douglasville.

Share This Story

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - It's not often you come across a 12-year-old who makes butter, vanilla extract and mozzarella cheese from scratch.

Rose Genter does that and more. Her love for cooking propelled her to win Chopped Junior on the Food Network and take home a $10,000 prize.

Rose Genter, from Douglasville, took home the 10,000 dollar prize earlier this month.

Rose's love for the culinary arts was sparked about 2 years ago when started reading her mother's cook books and couldn’t put them down.

"She was obsessed with her favorite cookbook. She even read them to her cousins as nighttime stories. When she started cooking, she just took over. She watches every show out there," said her mother Crystal Genter.

Rose has her own cooking blog, Oh Grate!, that highlights her cooking adventures where she making dishes with homemade ingredients like mozzarella and pasta. She even has a recipe for Unicorn poop cookies.

Today women hold less than 10-percent of chef positions in the United States but over the years more women are taking interest in the industry. Rose's dream is to move to New York and attend the Culinary Institute of America, where for the first time ever, more women than men are enrolled -by 51 percent to 49.

The percentage of female students enrolled at the CIA at various interval dates:

1980 – 21.3% 2002 – 33.7% 2010 – 45.1%

1990 – 21.4% 2004 – 35.1% 2012 – 47.3%

1995 – 23.5% 2006 – 39.4% 2014 – 48.4%

2000 – 31.9% 2008 – 43.7% 2016 – 51.6%

Rose wants to use the bulk of her prize money to open her own food truck in New York.

"I'm saving the rest for the start of a food truck since there is a lot of foot traffic in New York. I just need someone to drive it because my driving skills are not good," Rose said.

"My husband and son have researched it for her and so we have looked at a couple. We would probably have to buy an older one and have my husband and son restore it for her. I’m all for it. I'll drive it," her mother said.

She has also adopted a bulldog named Lilly, and donated $500 dollars to The Angels Among Us Animal Rescue.

"She has amazed me every step of the way. She's often talked about it would be great if there were programs where kids could learn to cook with really good ingredients because if you have those skills kids could make really good food for themselves and not rely on other people," her mother said.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.