Local man complains of Excessive Force against Officer under scrutiny

An advocacy organization representing Anthony Walters says he was beaten by officer under scrutiny.

ATLANTA , Ga. -- An Atlanta man says the same Atlanta Police officer who shot a killed a man in January, severely beat him this past fall.

An advocacy organization released photos of 25-year-old Anthony Walters. Back in October, Walters says he was kicked out of a Midtown bar called Bulldogs and then he was severely beaten by Officer Yasin Abdulahad.

Abdulahad is the same man under investigation for shooting and killing 24-year-old Deaundre Phillips at the Public Safety Annex in January.

In his report, Officer Abdulahad said Walters refused to leave the property.

He says Walters swung his right fist "striking me on the left side of my forehead knocking my hat off."

Walters has never filed a complaint with APD.

