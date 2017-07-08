LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Migos at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) (Photo: Paras Griffin, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA – Members of a local rap group were asked to deplane a Delta flight from Atlanta to Des Moines on Friday night.

The group, known as Migos, were on their way to a concert.

According to Delta Air Lines, flight 1532 returned to the gate, prior to departure, “to deplane several customers seated in the first class cabin who repeatedly refused to follow crew member instructions to buckle their seatbelts and stow carry-on items in the overhead bins.”

The group were rebooked on an alternate flight to Des Moines which was set to arrive around 9 p.m.

However, Migos manager Danny Zook said the group was removed from the plane because of racial discrimination.

Migos posted the following item on its Instagram page after it was booked onto a different flight.

RIGHT IS RIGHT WRONG IS WRONG Thanks @delta For Making It YOUR job to get US to our concert On TIME!!! W H O L E P L A N E ✈️ A post shared by Migos (@migos) on Jul 7, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

