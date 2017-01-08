Local school closings for Monday

Although the Winter Storm of 2017 has subsided, it has left a trail of ice and slush throughout the city. Some local school are being extra careful by keeping their doors closed on Monday and keeping students off the icy roads.

Some of the schools that are remaining closed on Monday include:

Cobb County Schools

Cherokee County Schools

Bartow County Schools

Dawson County Schools

Fannin County Schools

Paulding County Schools

Gilmer County Schools

Lumpkin County Schools

Pickens County Schools

Marietta City Schools

Rabun County Schools

Towns County Schools

Union County Schools

Click here for a complete and up-to-date list of school closings and delays in the area.