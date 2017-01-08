Local school closings for Monday

Although the Winter Storm of 2017 has subsided, it has left a trail of ice and slush throughout the city. Some local school are being extra careful by keeping their doors closed on Monday and keeping students off the icy roads.
Some of the schools that are remaining closed on Monday include:
Cobb County Schools
Cherokee County Schools
Bartow County Schools
Dawson County Schools
Fannin County Schools
Paulding County Schools
Gilmer County Schools
Lumpkin County Schools
Pickens County Schools
Marietta City Schools
Rabun County Schools
Towns County Schools
Union County Schools
Click here for a complete and up-to-date list of school closings and delays in the area.
