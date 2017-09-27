Local woman who rode out Maria glad to be home; says Puerto Rico desperately 'needs help'

(Photo: Mary-Kathryn Barron) (Photo: WXIA)

A metro Atlanta woman is one of the lucky ones, back home and safe after becoming stranded on Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

11Alive first spoke to Mary-Kathryn Barron before Maria hit when she was on the island on vacation. She tried to find a flight before the storm pummeled the island, but was unable to escape and had to ride the storm out in a hotel.

On Wednesday, Barron was finally able to make it back home to Henry County, thanks to a stranger -- a friend of a friend -- who flew down yesterday in a private jet and picked her up. He didn't even know her, Barron said, but he felt compelled to do it,

Barron took photos and talked to locals in Puerto Rico while she was there -- the devastation was unreal.

"It just looked like the wind picked everything up, shook it around and dropped it back down," she said.

Although Barron said she is thankful to be back home, she knows how lucky she is. She spoke to person after person who said they are truly in awful shape.

"It still doesn't seem real," Barron said. "There's people who have been at the airport for four days without air conditioning without water, you know. Their food is very, very limited, and still can't get out."

Meanwhile, more than 700,000 pounds of humanitarian aid has already come into the region as President Trump announced he'll visit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands next week.

