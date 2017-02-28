‘Lollipop bandit' sentenced to 25 years

MARIETTA, Ga. – Ralfeal Anton White, aka the "lollipop bandit," is headed to prison after robbing a bank and attempting to rob another.

Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds said White, now 29, robbed the Regions Bank branch on Jiles Road in Kennesaw, Ga., in July 2015, wearing a long, brown wig and women’s black sunglasses, while carrying a large bag and papers in his hand, with a lollipop in his mouth.

Intending to rob the bank, White was unaware that the financial instate had been robbed one month prior, putting its employees on high alert for any suspicious activity. White drew their attention by his clothing and demeanor.

Instead of robbing the bank, White asked employees where another bank was located.

A half hour later, he entered a Bank of America on Bells Ferry Road, also in Kennesaw.

He was dressed the same and jumped over the counter, demanding money from two tellers. White grabbed cash from the opened drawer and fled the scene in his vehicle.

Witnesses called 911 when White was seen on Fairground Street in Marietta, Ga., where he was hiding behind a trash bin.

The bag of money that he stole from Bank of America was behind his vehicle and inside, police found his ID, clothing he wore during the robbery, a Charms blow pop and a cell phone.

“This is a defendant whose criminal endeavors have escalated from robbing a pizza delivery employee in 2005, to serving as the getaway driver in a bank robbery in 2013, to now being the sole perpetrator and counter jumper wherein he intimidated bank employees and frightened customers,” Assistant District Attorney Patricia Hull, who prosecuted the case, said.

“This is an individual who simply takes from the community. Luckily, bank customers thought quickly on July 9, 2015 when calling 911 and assisted law enforcement with quickly apprehending this defendant,” Hull said.

Although White requested a jury trial, ultimately, he pled guilty to robbery and criminal attempt to commit a felony on Feb. 13.

After accepting the plea, the Hon. James Whitfield sentenced White to 25 years, with 15 years to serve in custody and the balance on probation. White was also fined $1,000.

