Lucky the dog's prognosis is not looking good

Those who have been following the saga of Lucky the dog, get ready for some bad news.

The adult boxer-mix that was abandoned by a pet sitter who allegedly skipped town was given a bad diagnosis on Christmas Day. He has contracted parvovirus,

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, parvo affects dogs' gastrointestinal tracts and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces (stool), environments or people.

In a Facebook post, Justine Stinnett, who rescued Lucky last week, announced that the dog had been vaccinated, but only once. The vet is reportedly giving Lucky a 50 percent chance at surviving, Stinnett wrote on Sunday.

Things had appeared to be on the rise for the dog after Stinnett said she found him emaciated and in a crate left in the rain. The once-50-pound dog had whittled down to 30 pounds. After vets helped nurse the dog back to health, he was allowed to head home with Stinnett before Christmas.

RAW VIDEO | Lucky the dog goes home

Now he's facing another uphill climb:

"I just want to thank everyone again for your kind words and continued support. This has been so incredibly hard on us and we so appreciate everyone's help. I would give anything to have Lucky here with us but I'm hopeful he will be here soon," Stinnett wrote in a Facebook post.

Stinnett is still trying to raise money for Lucky’s vet expenses. For more, visit https://www.youcaring.com/lucky-718828.

