Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell planning concert to benefit Ga. tornado victims

WMAZ 12:50 PM. EST January 24, 2017

Some big time Georgia country singers are lending their star power to help raise money to help tornado victims.

Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, Cole Swindell and Dallas Davidson are four artists that have agreed to play a benefit concert to help victims.

Sherrell Byrd, Dougherty County public information officer, said dates and times have not been confirmed as planning is still underway.

"It's vital," Byrd said of the planned concert. "We need all the help we can get."

