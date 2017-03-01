Lyft driver robbed at gunpoint for cell phone

ATLANTA - A Lyft driver was robbed at gunpoint for his cell phone Atlanta Police said.
Officers received the call just before 4:30 a.m., Wednesday morning that the driver was robbed on Elbridge Drive. The driver called police from a BP gas station located at 1400 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy., NW, which is around the corner from the robbery location.
The driver was not injured. No arrest has been made.
