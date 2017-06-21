Booking photo of Gregory Peter Schmeelk from Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

A Cobb County Superior Court Judge handed down a 20-year sentence to 51-year-old Gregory Peter Schmeelk for opening gunfire at his stepdaughter as she ran away from him.

Ten years must be served behind bars, the other 10 years on probation.

The shooting happened March 2016. Schmeelk, who had been drinking, got into an argument with his wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter.

The Cobb County Assistant District Attorney said then he chased the step-daughter outside and fired several rounds from a Colt handgun in her direction.

"That man was hunting down his stepdaughter while she's whispering on the phone to 911," said ADA Rachel Hines, who prosecuted the case with ADA Shep Orlow. "He asked the Cobb Police detective if he killed someone. This was a nightmare for these women, and not once did he show remorse for terrorizing them."

Schmeelk is convicted of Aggravated Assault, Family Violence and Reckless Conduct.

© 2017 WXIA-TV