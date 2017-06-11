Macon man killed in high-speed I-475 accident

THINKSTOCK

MONROE COUNTY, Ga -- A Macon man was killed early Sunday morning in an accident on I-475 north.

Police say that speed was a factor in the death of Scott Pence, 38, who was thrown from his Lexus SUV after he lost control of his vehicle, struck the median concrete barrier, and overturned multiple times.

Pence was thrown from the vehicle into the interstate's third lane and was struck by two other vehicles traveling the same route.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated.

