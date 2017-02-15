Macon mom charged with duct taping child, demanding ransom

A Macon mom is accused of duct taping her child's hands together and taping his mouth shut, according to a Bibb incident report.

It says a deputy responded to a child abuse call at an apartment on 3867 Log Cabin Dr. around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The woman at the apartment told the deputy she saw a post on Facebook by a man named Quinterrance Haugabook that scared her. The post said his child's mother was holding their son for ransom.

The report says he also posted a text screenshot between him and the child's mother, Takeshia Chambliss, where you could see the crying child with his hands duct taped several times and his mouth duct taped shut.

Under the photo of the child was a message that said 'If you want to see your child again, you will give me $7000 by tonight.'

Chambliss was charged with cruelty to children and making terroristic threats. She was released on bond.

