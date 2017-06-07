Making lunches for children in need is the best summer activity

ATLANTA - It's that time of year again! No, not the holidays. I'm talking about the Action Ministries' Smart Lunch, Smart Kid Program.

The Smart Lunch, Smart Kid program reached their goal to feed Atlanta's hungry children last year with the help of 11Alive. Now, we're going to do it all over again this year!

The program is designed for children across the 19 Georgia counties who are eligible to receive free or reduced-price lunches at school. But when the summer time comes, that all-important meal that they receive at school is no longer available.

Smart Lunch, Smart Kid, along with their volunteers, partners and donors, ensures that kids are fed in the summer and receive educational enrichment outside of school.

Unlike other feeding program, Action Ministries delivers lunches to children in their neighborhoods and eliminates the hindrances of trying to find transportation.

This program gets donations from leading corporations such as the Walmart Foundation, Gas South, WellCare of Georgia, The Exercise Coach and Sam’s Club.

Since 2012, Smart Lunch, Smart Kid has served more than 1 million healthy lunches to Georgia’s children.

If you want to help donate to this wonderful program, click here .

If you want to volunteer, click here .

© 2017 WXIA-TV