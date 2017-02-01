Man accused of hitting 3 kids with car, killing 1 expected to plead guilty

Suspect charged after hitting three boys on sidewalk (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- The man accused of hitting three young boys on their bikes while allegedly high is expected to plead guilty Thursday.

Back in April 2016, police said Ryan Lisabeth injected heroin minutes before hitting 9-year-old Isiah Ward, his 11-year-old brother, Roland Ward, and 12-year-old Timothy Hood, while the kids were standing and talking on the sidewalk of Joseph E. Boone.

PHOTOS | Three children struck on sidewalk by DUI suspect

Isiah later died from his injuries, while Roland and Hood suffered severe injuries, including skull fractures, a broken leg and a broken pelvis.

The 29-year-old, who police said was speeding in addition to being high, was later charged with three counts of 1st degree homicide by vehicle, DUI, possession of heroin, reckless driving, and six counts of serious injury by vehicle and others.

Lisabeth is expected to plead guilty in front of a Fulton County judge Thursday at 9:30 a.m., where he could face 49 years in prison.

PHOTOS | Ryan Lisabeth mugshots

(© 2017 WXIA)