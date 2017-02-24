Man accused of shooting another in the face during Conyers party arrested

CONYERS, Ga. — The man police say is responsible for shooting another man at a party Thursday night is in custody.

Starlin Bernard Johnson, 50, is charged with Aggravated Assault, after police say he fired a gun, hitting 34-year-old Emmanual Asamoah in the jaw.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at a home on Adcock Circle. When they got to the scene, they found Asamoah “bleeding profusely” from a gunshot wound to the lower jaw. He remains in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing a fight in the front yard of the home then hearing two gunshots. Several party-goers, attending a barbeque for an 80th birthday, fled prior to officers’ arrival and no one remaining at the scene were able to identify the shooter.

However, the next day, police say a witness came forward and was able to confirm Asamoah and Johnson had been in a fight when Johnson pulled out a handgun from his Chevy Suburban and fired twice, striking Asamoah once.

Police were able to track Johnson down by his car, and the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office was able to arrest him without incident.

Johnson could be facing more charges including Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. He is being held at the Rockdale County Jail without bond.

