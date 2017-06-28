Photos: Coweta Co. Sheriff's Office

Coweta Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate two people accused of robbing a Waffle House at around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Surveillance cameras captured the duo on video.

Investigators said the robbery suspect is a black male who had his head covered with a baseball cap and hood of a winter jacket he was wearing. He also had on pajama like pants and red or orange shoes.

Police believe that he was working with a black female who appeared to be pregnant. She was seen driving a four door white sedan.

PHOTOS | Man and pregnant woman wanted in Waffle House robbery

Police have not said if any cash was taken.

Call Crime Stoppers with any information you may have on this case at 404-577-TIPS.

