Man arrested in connection with 3-month-old daughter's death

ATLANTA - A man who was wanted in connection with the murder of his three-month-old daughter was arrested Saturday in Atlanta.

According to the FBI, Charles Hamilton, 44, was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after he stepped off a Delta Air Lines flight from the Dominican Republic.

Hamilton was wanted by Gwinnett police on several warrants related to the murder of Adriana Hamilton.

Police said that, earlier this week, Hamilton’s vehicle had been located in an airport parking lot.

Hamilton is being returned to Gwinnett County where he will face charges of murder, cruelty to children, and aggravated assault.

