Man arrested in hit and run that struck a pregnant woman

COLLEGE PARK, GA. - Police have arrested a man in connection with a College Park hit-and-run that struck a pregnant woman and her boyfriend on Wednesday.

Mennottis Antonio Camp has been charged in the incident, according to police.

Savon Elle and Angelica Green were walking across Old National Highway at Godby Road when a car, described as a gray Toyota Scion xB, struck Green and kept on going northbound on Old National Highway without stopping.

The car was estimated to be traveling at least 50 mph.

"My boyfriend, he is probably traumatized by it," Green said from her hospital bed. "He saw the whole thing from me flying. The thing is, he could have been hit, too."

Angelica was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with major injuries, including a broken hip, fractured knee and fractured pelvis, along with significant road rash. During their examination, doctors also discovered Angelica was pregnant.

PHOTOS: Car used in alleged hit and run





Doctors tell Green that the baby is expected to be OK, but she'll be in a wheelchair for at least a couple of months.

The couple has established a GoFundMe site to help try to defray some of their medical costs.



© 2017 WXIA-TV