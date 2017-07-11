Man arrested in shooting death of alleged home invader

ELLIJAY, Ga – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case of a man who allegedly shot and killed a suspected home invader in a north Georgia mountain community.

The shooting happened on Saturday, July 8, shortly after 5:30 pm, according to the GBI. Gilmer County sheriff’s deputies found Richard Thomas Danley, 53, of Ellijay, who had been shot to death at the home of Douglas Edwin Pritchett, 43, also of Ellijay.

Police identified Pritchett as the alleged shooter and was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Danley’s autopsy will be held on Thursday, July 13, the GBI said. The investigation is ongoing.

